Validity (VAL) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008021 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $57,968.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002397 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008541 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,563,742 coins and its circulating supply is 4,562,097 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

