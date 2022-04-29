U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) will announce sales of $129.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.61 million to $132.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $552.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $554.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $576.96 million, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $582.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $2,704,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 707.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 204,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,074. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

