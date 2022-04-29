TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars.

