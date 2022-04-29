Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Trex has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

