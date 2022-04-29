Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $$93.86 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

