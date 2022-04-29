TMX Group (TSE:X) Raised to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$163.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$151.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.25.

TSE X opened at C$130.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.43%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

