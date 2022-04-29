Timothy Hoey Sells 1,353 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) insider Timothy Hoey sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $13,705.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 95,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

