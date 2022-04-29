The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Trimmed by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 402,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,788. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

