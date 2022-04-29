The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Trading Down 8%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.52. 8,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 255,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

