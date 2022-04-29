The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.27. 2,299,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,031. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

