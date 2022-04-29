The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STRY opened at $8.44 on Monday. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Get Starry Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starry Group stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Starry Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.