Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,507,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $25.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,500.82. 298,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,524.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,614.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

