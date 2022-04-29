Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,925 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 3,836,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.