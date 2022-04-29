Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 861 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,497,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded up $6.51 on Thursday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 786,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,781. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

