Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,082 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.85. 82,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

