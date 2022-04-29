Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 406.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 316,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 88,979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 178,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $205.76. 268,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,302. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

