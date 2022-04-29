Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AON by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $303.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $299.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.