Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.06. 637,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

