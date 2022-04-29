Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.32. The stock had a trading volume of 241,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

