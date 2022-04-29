Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $92.31. 2,319,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,963. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.