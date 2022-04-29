Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 71.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after buying an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $45,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $14.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.86. 724,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

