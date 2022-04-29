TerraKRW (KRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.92 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $28.92 million and approximately $21,916.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,132,175,024 coins and its circulating supply is 36,131,445,916 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.