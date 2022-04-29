Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $673-679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.73 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

TENB stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,684. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 186,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

