TD Securities Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.11.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 467,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,912. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.40 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.