TD Securities Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.27.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$92.42. 122,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$30.45 and a twelve month high of C$107.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.45.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

