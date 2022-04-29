TD Securities Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,209. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

