Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in April

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

TISCY stock remained flat at $$6.64 during midday trading on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.