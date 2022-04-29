SYNC Network Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1,551.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00246130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00578931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,295,537 coins and its circulating supply is 124,741,000 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

