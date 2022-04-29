Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in April

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVNLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 362,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,668. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.