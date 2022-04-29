Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.