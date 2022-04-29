Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 432 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.25 on Friday, hitting $568.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,649. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $594.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

