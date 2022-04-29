Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

