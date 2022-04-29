Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26,461 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

