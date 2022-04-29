Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,799 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,244,814 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

