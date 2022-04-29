Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter.

PRF opened at $165.60 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65.

