Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.18 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

