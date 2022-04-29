Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.62 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.

Shares of EL opened at $272.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.