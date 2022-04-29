Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $238.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

