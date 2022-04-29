Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 23,649 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.00 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

