Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Steven Madden stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.