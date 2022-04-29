State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $68.84. 2,479,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,387. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

