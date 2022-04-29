Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

