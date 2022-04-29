Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 133.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 180,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $3,639,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $23,927,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

