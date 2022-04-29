Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 56 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($159.16).

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell bought 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £124 ($158.04).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell bought 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($160.09).

SPT opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.91) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

