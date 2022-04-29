Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The business had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,069. Spire Global has a one year low of 1.54 and a one year high of 19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.35.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

