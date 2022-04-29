SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after buying an additional 399,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,407,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,059. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.