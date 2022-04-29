Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,743,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 957,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,028 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,363,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.