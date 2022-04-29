Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

