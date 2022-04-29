Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to report $17.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 million and the highest is $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $136.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,775,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 230,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,417. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

