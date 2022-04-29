Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

NYSE SAH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 558,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

